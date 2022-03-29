COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in northwest Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, the St. Joseph Health Department reported 14 new cases since Friday, no new deaths and a positivity rate of 2.34 percent.

Mosaic Life Care also continues to report less than 10 Covid inpatients.

With cases trending down, last week the CDC changed Buchanan County and most of northwest Missouri to a low community level of COVID-19.

This is based on the drop in local positive cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate.

With cases continuing to drop and the county dropping to a positivity rate not seen in nearly a year, the St. Joseph Health Department will be ending their daily Covid updates, but will continue to monitor cases in case another variant shows up in our community.

"We're going to continue to watch to see if and when the next variant may show up in our community. And you know, we want to keep people informed because if that next variant does show up in our sewer shed, then it's likely that we will be seeing more cases here in Buchanan County,” City of St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley said.

Bradley added that individuals who are at higher risk for a negative outcome from catching COVID-19, to still practice social distancing, wear a mask, get vaccinated and if you're sick to stay home.

While Covid cases continue to decrease, health officials are keeping a close eye on a subvariant of Omicron.

While the subvariant BA. 2 is more contagious, early data shows a lower fatality rate than the Delta variant.

Bradley said with allergy season approaching, it is still important to get tested and stay home if you are sick to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"If your allergy medicine, your typical allergy medicines not working, then consider maybe getting tested for COVID. Because it could be COVID. So it's just you know, it's more contagious. And because some people are still at risk of negative outcomes, because it's not that you can't get severely ill from it. It just hasn't proven to be as lethal as previous variants,” Bradley said.