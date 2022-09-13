 Skip to main content
Doniphan Co. Health Department administering updated boosters

Doniphan County Health Department

(TROY, Ks.) The Doniphan County Health Department will begin administering the updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster targeting the most recent Omnicron subvariants.

The CDC endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters for anyone who is 12 years and older on Sept. 1 and expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for pediatric groups in the coming weeks.

Doniphan Co. Health Dept./HH continues to hold its Walk-In Immunization Clinic every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions call 785-985-3591.