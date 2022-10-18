Flu, COVID-19 shots encouraged as flu season starts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flu season is now officially underway in Missouri and the state health department is encouraging Missourians to get not just the flu shot, but theCOVID-19 vaccine or booster as well.
The CDC has recommended that people 65 and older get a high dose flu vaccine this season.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be received in the same visit but people are urged to check with the provider first to be sure both are in stock.
Last Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began reporting for the 2022-23 flu season.
Data reports are published each Friday.
From October 2 through the 8th, Missouri has already seen 80 confirmed cases, compared to 28 during this time last year.
Over in Kansas, the Doniphan County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 5 to 11.
The boosters will be offered no sooner than next Wednesday at its walk-in immunization clinic between 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The department is also offering annual flu vaccinations.