Health department reports 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in July

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department gave an update on COVID-19 numbers for the month of July.

The health department says there were 1,100 reported cases of COVID-19 last month.

That is the highest number of reported cases since February of this year.

The department added that there is typically a spike in communicable illness this time of year as people return from vacation, shop for school and attend family gatherings.

They would also like to remind people to stay home when they are sick, vaccinate and get boosted and wash your hands to protect yourself in public spaces.

 

 

 