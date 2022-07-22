 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Health department reports 288 new COVID-19 cases this week

Buchanan County COVID-19 July 16-22 update

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department released it's weekly update for new COVID-19 cases. 

For the week of July 16 through 22, 288 new cases were reported in Buchanan County. 

The total number of cases for the two week trend is 546. 

The 14-day moving average is 39 cases per day compared to 35.57 this time last week. 

The health department says if you develop COVID-19 symptoms, please administer a self-test or seek testing at your health care providers office or pharmacy; knowledge of infection will help you make better treatment decisions.

The department also encourages vaccinations and boosters, staying home when sick, and protecting yourself when around people outside your household.

