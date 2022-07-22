Health department reports 288 new COVID-19 cases this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department released it's weekly update for new COVID-19 cases.
For the week of July 16 through 22, 288 new cases were reported in Buchanan County.
The total number of cases for the two week trend is 546.
The 14-day moving average is 39 cases per day compared to 35.57 this time last week.
The health department says if you develop COVID-19 symptoms, please administer a self-test or seek testing at your health care providers office or pharmacy; knowledge of infection will help you make better treatment decisions.
The department also encourages vaccinations and boosters, staying home when sick, and protecting yourself when around people outside your household.