Health department reports only one COVID-19 case Wednesday

  Updated
  • 0
Health Department COVID update 3-16-22

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported only one COVID-19 case on Wednesday. 

The health department said that as the number of positive cases continues to decline and guidance from state and federal agencies continues to change, the last regular report date will be Friday, April 1, 2022. 

Mosaic Life Care also reported 11 Covid inpatients, all in St. Joseph. 

The CDC also changed Buchanan county’s COVID-19 Community Level to medium.

According to the CDC, the prevention steps you should take under medium include:

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

  • Get tested if you have symptoms.

To see the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level map, click the link below.

U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County Map

 

