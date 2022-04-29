Health experts continuing to watch trends in local COVID-19 cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the United States begins to move away from the pandemic the CDC continues to analyze the trends of cases.

The CDC says that at least 60 percent of Americans have been infected with COVID-19 at some point within the last two years.

Buchanan County has seen a fraction of this number.

"We have had over 25,000 individuals test positive. and that is the number of people whose positive test was reported to the state,” Director of St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said.

This means that just five months ago, almost one-in-three Americans were infected.

This data indicates just how quickly the Omicron variant spread through the country and the world.

"When Delta came in the summer/fall area, the numbers crept up; but when Omicron arrived, the numbers shot up. January was the busiest month we've had in the entire two years, this past January, and that was fully attributed to the Omicron variant,” Bradley said.

The CDC's testing looks for antibodies that are produced when a person is infected by the virus.

This means that while 60 percent of the population may have been infected, it is likely that a lot of people weren't even aware that they were until testing revealed that antibodies were present, indicating previous exposure to the virus.

The big question at hand is: just how much protection do the antibodies provide against the virus compared to the vaccines?

"It's really unknown how much you can get protection from. You know, originally we thought people could be protected just as long from the illness as you could from the vaccine, but we're not sure that's the case anymore,” Bradley said.

Although there isn't much research regarding the effectiveness of antibodies preventing infection, vaccines have proven to play a big part in slowing down the spread.

The goal now is to get the vaccines approved for children who are not otherwise protected against the virus.

"Children of that age range, with the omicron variant, a lot of them were getting sick from it and there were a lot of hospitalizations even from this age group. so getting them vaccinated would be a good thing,” Bradley said.

Even though Covid cases have nearly ceased in Buchanan County, the health department still urges everyone to take those preventative measures.

Protect yourself and others by washing your hands, getting vaccinated if interested, and staying home when feeling ill.