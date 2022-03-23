 Skip to main content
Heart to Heart International and MWSU hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MWSU Campus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and Heart to Heart International are holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 101 of Remington Hall. 

COVID adult and pediatric vaccines will be available. 

The clinic is free and open to the public. First, second or booster doses will be available.

Walk-ins are welcome you can register by CLICKING HERE.

