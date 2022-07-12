High community levels of COVID-19 reported in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The CDC has now listed Buchanan County with the "high" community level of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms and to take additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

On Friday, July 8, the St. Joseph Health Department reported 240 news cases between July 2 and July 8.

The total number of cases for the two week trend is now 438 and the 14-day moving average is 31.29 cases per day, compared to 27.5 this same time the previous week.

The health department says to get vaccinated or boosted, stay home when sick and protect yourself when around people outside your household.

Surrounding counties including Platte, Clay, Clinton, Caldwell, Dekalb, Daviess, Andrew, Nodaway and Atchison counties are all in the medium level.