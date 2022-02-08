Hospital leaders say myocarditis rare after vaccine when compared to infection

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) Leaders with the University of Kansas Health System discussed the risk of myocarditis as well as new guidelines for student athletes for students after Covid infection.
The new guidelines from Kansas State Athletic Association state that if a student athlete only has mild Covid symptoms, then they do not need to see a healthcare provider, but if they test positive or asymptomatic they should stay home 3 to 5 days after onset of symptoms or after testing positive.
Students would then gradually be reintroduced to physical activities with a five stage program over the course of seven days in order to ensure the athlete’s heart is ready to go back to playing a sport.
Sports cardiologist Dr. Tim Beaver added that while contracting myocarditis from a Covid infection or vaccine are both rare, the risk of myocarditis from the Covid virus is about 100 fold that of vaccine cases. However, most people that contract myocarditis resolve without long-term conditions.
“The American College of Cardiology has a whole group of people that are actively researching all the information that has come out about vaccinations and Covid and the risk of myocarditis and looked at the data and the American College of Cardiology came out and said that the risk of Covid is still higher from a cardiovascular complication standpoint than the risk of myocarditis with the vaccine,” Dr. Beaver said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites added that while cases are currently trending down, the number of new cases is still higher than they have ever been since the start of the pandemic and that the actual number of new cases may still be much higher due to unreported at-home testing. Dr. Stites said it is still important to wear a mask when in public places and to get vaccinated to continue the downhill trend of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.