Hospitals need workers after staffing shortages

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The pandemic has caused staffing shortages in all industries across the world. But one of the most crucial that has been impacted, is health care.
"Health care was facing this battle of all the opinions. And so it became very frustrating for a lot of the health care workers," Children's Mercy Kansas City C.E.M.M.O Dr. Jennifer Watts said.
Children's Mercy of Kansas City is just one of thousands of hospitals affected by staffing shortages after employees either go out sick with Covid-19 or they leave health care after feeling burned out.
"So we saw a lot of people leaving the field of health care. You know the timing of everything was very challenging. So over the course of the last two years we've seen a lot of people leave health care in general," Dr. Watts said.
Dr. Watts says that with Children's Mercy being a specialty hospital they don't just have kids sick with Covid, but also children with pediatric illnesses that need proper care.
"There were a lot more children hospitalized with Omicron than any other surge that we've seen. Some children can be handled where they live at their nearest hospital. But then the sicker they are, the more likely they are to be referred to us," Dr. Watts said.
The hospital has asked for pediatric nurses and respiratory therapists, among many other jobs, who have retired or recently left health care to come and work temporarily.
"We are hiring some traveling nurses, we are hiring some seasoned nurses from other facilities. We have had some nursing staff that have come out of retirement or that only wanted to work part time. We've had graduate nurses come and get hired right out of school," Dr. Watts said.
Dr. Watts says that Children's Mercy will get you trained and skilled to the right level you need to be at, no matter what level of experience you have in health care either currently or in the past.
"So we have rigorous training programs, orientation programs for all of our staff whether that's nurses, physicians, ultrasound techs, lab techs anybody that comes in that we hire," Dr. Watts said.
Dr. Watts says that after improvising operations at the hospital over the last two years, she's hoping to see more positive outcomes.
"I'm happy to see that children are not getting Omicron as fast as they were a few weeks ago. You know I think we are headed in the right direction and I think it's all positive news and hopefully we'll continue to do so," Dr. Watts said.
Children's Mercy says they are doing better off now than they were a month ago when many staff were out with Covid-19, but that they still have a shortage.