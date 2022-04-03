Is the Covid-19 vaccine safe for your child?

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One question that still remains is when kids from 6 months to 4-years-old will be eligible for any of the Covid-19 vaccines, and if it's safe for them to get it.
"We absolutely recommend kids that are eligible to get the vaccine. And we know that it has fairly good efficacy, it's shown to have a good immune response to the Covid virus," Peacock Pediatrics pediatric nurse practitioner Sara Sass said.
Currently, none of the three vaccines are approved for children under 5-years-old and only Pfizer is approved for kids five and up. But these age restrictions could change soon for Moderna and Pfizer.
Sass knows that many parents are hesitant for their child to get the Covid vaccine even if it becomes approved for their age.
"And so my hope is as time goes on, and you know, we see that it's safe and effective, that more parents and families will be comfortable giving it to their child," Sass said.
But Sass mentions that the results coming from the studies show some positive outcomes, keeping kids safe from severe illness and out of the hospital.
"What it did show us is that it kept kids out of the hospital, and it kept them from getting severe disease or dying from Covid, which is really the ultimate goal," Sass said.
Sass also says the side effects from the vaccines have been mostly mild within the five to 12 year age group for Pfizer, and that Moderna should be similar.
"The five to 12 year olds handled the vaccine very well. So they had minimal side effects from it. And that's also what the Moderna data is showing us is that those kids handled the vaccine very well," Sass said.
She says Covid-19 is going to stick around like the flu, so medical professionals have a goal of keeping children protected from Covid and it's long-term effects.
"That's what we try to educate parents and families on is, you know, we want you to get vaccinated because we know the vaccine carries lower risks than contracting Covid and possibly having long term effects from it," Sass said.
Moderna put in their request for emergency use authorization in kids under 6-years-old. Sass says if approved it will be a quarter of the dose given to adults.