 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kansas governor tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Governor Laura Kelly

(TOPEKA, Ks.) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's office says that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the governor's office says “This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”

Attendees of the Inauguration ceremony and the Executive Order signing from Tuesday morning have been notified and encourages them to test immediately as a precaution. 

The State of the State address has been postponed to Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. 