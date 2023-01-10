Kansas governor tests positive for COVID-19

(TOPEKA, Ks.) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's office says that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the governor's office says “This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Attendees of the Inauguration ceremony and the Executive Order signing from Tuesday morning have been notified and encourages them to test immediately as a precaution.
The State of the State address has been postponed to Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m.