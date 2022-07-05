Local health department weighs in on recent COVID-19 report

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A report out shows the Buchanan County area and its' surroundings ranked high for COVID-19 deaths, but the numbers don't exactly tell the whole story.
The St. Joseph Health Department spoke with KQ2 about the report.
24/7 wrote a report that claims the virus has left a deadly impact on Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. The report claims if Buchanan County had 100,000 people, there would be 359 covid-related deaths in the county.
"They do a formula to say it's so many per 100,000. Like, if you had 100,000 people in your community, this would be the rate of deaths in that community. That way it's equal across the board," said Debra Bradley, the St. Joseph Health Department Director.
So while the numbers rank high per capita for Buchanan County, Andrew County, DeKalb County and Doniphan County, health officials say they are seeing other trends.
"Since January, 21, we've only had four months where we had more than 10 deaths in a month, most of the months were single digit numbers," Bradley said.
Bradley stating the largest number of deaths occurred in December of 2020, resulting in 51 deaths. This occurred when the Delta variant hit right before vaccines were released.
"In January of 2022, we had over 5,000 cases, but only five deaths," Bradley explained. "So December of 2020, when we had the 51 deaths, we only had 2,200 cases. And a lot of that was attributed to people having a vaccine and the boosters, as well as the Omicron variant not making people as sick as the Delta variant did."
The St. Joseph Health Department has a total of 261 deaths over the entire pandemic. They are back to averaging almost 30 positive covid cases a day and deaths in the single digits per month.
"We're still stressing the importance of the vaccine and getting boosters. And if you're sick, stay home. Some people you know, if you feel inclined wear a mask, keep your distance, things like that. Because people have to take their own steps to protect themselves."
The Andrew County Health Department responded to KQ2 saying they have recorded 52 deaths and 5,093 positive covid cases since the start of COVID-19.
