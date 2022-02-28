Masks still recommended in Buchanan County under new CDC guidance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday, the CDC released a new set of metrics for communities to decide what local prevention steps should be taken, like wearing masks.

Counties across the U.S. are categorized as Low, Medium or High risk that are determined by the number of hospitalizations, and new COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the CDC, Buchanan County falls into the high transmission risk, so we asked the St. Joseph Health Department what that means for residents here.

“So it's still recommended that people get vaccinated, it's still recommended that if people are immunocompromised, or in high risk, or live with somebody, or have regular contact with somebody who's at high risk, that you wear a mask around them, and that they wear a mask as well. So they're not completely taking masks away, They’re still recommended for some people," Debra Bradley, Director of the St. Joseph Health Department said.

Bradley added that while there are no community-wide mask mandates, there are some businesses who have chosen to require masks indoors.

