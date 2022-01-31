 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval

  • Updated
  • 0
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, Spikevax, has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, Spikevax, has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, according to news releases from the FDA and Moderna.

Spikevax is now approved for use in people ages 18 and older. It is not approved or authorized for use in younger individuals.

Moderna's is the second Covid-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the FDA. Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, has already been approved for use in people 16 and older, and authorized for use in individuals ages 5 to 15.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

