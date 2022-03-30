Mosaic recognizes two year anniversary of their first COVID-19 patient

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday was the two year anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient to be hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
From that first case came hundreds more, the hospital filled both its fourth and fifth floors with Covid patients alone.
Most other surgeries and other non-emergency procedures were canceled.
Two years later and the hospital is reporting fewer than five Covid inpatients on a daily basis.
Hospital administrators hoping the worst is behind but never sure with other variants present.
"March 29 was the first hospitalization. March 17 was when the world shut down, and if you look at the way we've progressed with covid, that phase is done. And it's really great to get back to some normalcy. Now again, the question will be: how long does it last and do we have another large blip of Covid, the next variant. Will this happen to us again? That's the uncertainty that it brings, but it's great to be back to kind of what we call normal,” Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer said.
The St. Joseph Health Department reported only three new Covid cases Tuesday.
It's leading health experts to say that the Covid pandemic is transitioning to an endemic that we will now have to manage.