Mosaic seeing fewer COVID patients

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care's CEO says that he feels it is an appropriate time for the Biden Administration to end the COVID-19 public health emergency.
According to recent numbers from the St. Joseph Health Department, last week 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buchanan County.
Mosaic's CEO says that COVID is something we as a society are going to have to live with, just like the flu or other common ailments.
He says the hospital is seeing less than 20 patients a day at Mosaic, and patients are infrequently sent to the ICU.
"From our perspective, I think that is appropriate,” Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore says. “We still have Coronavirus throughout the United States and in our service area. “It's really normalizing in the fact that it is just like many of the other diseases that we take care of on a daily basis. Also, the vaccinations in the community have helped us make sure that patients don't get deathly ill. And in the ICU."
Poore added that people who are at risk for severe COVID should still get the vaccine, and says even patients who are getting the virus are not ending up as ill or in the hospital.