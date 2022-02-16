MWSU, Heart to Heart COVID vaccine clinic rescheduled

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and Heart to Heart International announced that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 17 has been rescheduled due to possible winter weather.
The clinic has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 24 and again on Thursday, March 24 from noon to 6 p.m. in room 105 of Remington Hall.
The clinics are free and open to the public as well as the campus community.
The three vaccines will be offered are Pfizer (age 5 and up), Moderna (18 years and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 years and older). Boosters will also be available to eligible individuals ages 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome or preregister at griff.vn/Vax22.