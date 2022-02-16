 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MWSU, Heart to Heart COVID vaccine clinic rescheduled

  • 0
covid-19 vaccine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and Heart to Heart International announced that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 17 has been rescheduled due to possible winter weather. 

The clinic has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 24 and again on Thursday, March 24 from noon to 6 p.m. in room 105 of Remington Hall. 

The clinics are free and open to the public as well as the campus community. 

The three vaccines will be offered are Pfizer (age 5 and up), Moderna (18 years and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 years and older). Boosters will also be available to eligible individuals ages 12 and older. 

Walk-ins are welcome or preregister at griff.vn/Vax22