MWSU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Administrators at Missouri Western announced a partnership with Heart-to-Heart International for two more Covid vaccination clinics coming up.
The first clinic is this Thursday, the next will be March 17.
Both will run from noon to 6 p.m. in the Blum Student Union.
They are free and open to the public.
Three vaccines will be offered: Pfizer for ages 5 and older, along with Moderna and Johnson-and-Johnson vaccines for adults.
Booster shots will also be available for people 12 and older.