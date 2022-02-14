 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MWSU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

  • 0

MWSU to host vaccination clinic this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Administrators at Missouri Western announced a partnership with Heart-to-Heart International for two more Covid vaccination clinics coming up.

The first clinic is this Thursday, the next will be March 17.

Both will run from noon to 6 p.m. in the Blum Student Union.

They are free and open to the public.

Three vaccines will be offered: Pfizer for ages 5 and older, along with Moderna and Johnson-and-Johnson vaccines for adults.

Booster shots will also be available for people 12 and older.

 

Tags

Recommended for you