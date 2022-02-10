One Covid death reported Thursday, a man in his 60's

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday.
The health department said it was a man in his 60’s who passed away in late January.
50 new Covid cases were also reported on Thursday.
The positivity rate has dropped to 21.37 percent, a 5.07 percent decrease from last week.
Mosaic Life Care reported they currently have 38 Covid patients, 37 in St. Joseph and one in Maryville.
The CDC said today that the nationwide 7-day average of daily new cases is now 215,418, a 42.8 percent decrease from last week.
#COVID19 cases are dropping across most of the country but community spread remains high. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 215,418, a 42.8% decrease from last week. Get vaccinated as soon as you can & get a booster when you're eligible. More: https://t.co/W11zaanprx. pic.twitter.com/CWg8aMwr3d— CDC (@CDCgov) February 10, 2022