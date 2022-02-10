 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One Covid death reported Thursday, a man in his 60's

  • Updated
  • 0
Health Department Covid 2-10-22

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday. 

The health department said it was a man in his 60’s who passed away in late January. 

50 new Covid cases were also reported on Thursday. 

The positivity rate has dropped to 21.37 percent, a 5.07 percent decrease from last week. 

Mosaic Life Care reported they currently have 38 Covid patients, 37 in St. Joseph and one in Maryville. 

The CDC said today that the nationwide 7-day average of daily new cases is now 215,418, a 42.8 percent decrease from last week. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you