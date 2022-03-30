Parson says COVID-19 crisis is over in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) At a press conference on Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said that the COVID-19 crisis in Missouri is at its end and that the state will be shifting to an endemic phase of the pandemic beginning Friday.
“Over the past two years, we have learned a lot that will help us respond to future outbreaks and challenges that may come our way,” Parson said. “We don’t know if this virus will ever completely go away, but we do know that there is no longer a need to live in crisis mode and that we can shift our response to meet the current needs of Missourians. The COVID-19 crisis is over in the state of Missouri, and we are moving on.”
According to a press release from the governor's office, COVID-19 is expected to continue to circulate in communities, meaning it will be considered endemic like many other diseases.
The endemicity also means that surveillance priority will change from monitoring case numbers to monitoring disease severity and societal impact as new waves of infection come and go. This transition does not minimize the continued importance of public health surveillance, investigation, and response activities, as is necessary to mitigate any disease.
“As we enter this phase of our state’s recovery, we continue to encourage Missourians to safeguard their own health and the health of loved ones through tried and true public health measures,” Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson said. “Missourians should feel confident that we will remain vigilant when monitoring COVID-19 levels throughout the state.”
Beginning Friday, the Department of Health and Senior Services will provide weekly dashboard updates that will include 7-day case rate data, activity by region and county, statewide data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, and circulating virus variants. This is a flexible approach allowing accommodation for future surges, should they occur, and require more frequent updates and additional datasets.
More information about vaccines, testing resources, and treatment options along with the updated COVID-19 dashboard and details about this phase of the pandemic can be found by visiting health.mo.gov/coronavirus.