Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 boosters available for kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots.
This is good news for parents whose children are planning for a busy summer ahead.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, including in Buchanan County.
The CDC recommends children should receive a booster shot five months after their initial vaccination.
The St. Joseph Health Department says the start of summer is a good time to get children vaccinated.
"If the age range has been approved for the boosters, that's a good idea. Especially when we look at schools just letting out, people are going to be traveling out of state," Nancy King, Educator at St. Joseph Health Department said. "Doing what you can to protect yourself and protect the ones you love and keep them safe so that we can keep the number of people that are sick and that are hospitalized at a manageable level."
Since the pandemic began, nearly five million children ages 5-11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.