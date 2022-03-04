Recent Covid-19 data instills more hope in local health officials

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New Covid-19 data in our area is giving some local medical officials a feeling of hope.
"So today, we have 16 patients in the hospital, which is substantially down from approximately mid January, we would have been up in almost at 90. Our positivity rate was down at about 8.5 percent, which is actually the lowest it's been since the first week of October," Mosaic chief medical officer Dr. Edward Kammerer said.
An overall downward trend in cases and positivity rates in our area has sparked ideas that we could possibly be reaching the point of herd immunity.
"There's a lot of speculation out there right now as to what does this look like in the future? We're getting closer to the idea of herd immunity, at least for the time being. so we're hopeful that we're going to see a significant decline," Dr. Kammerer said.
Debra Bradley with the St. Joseph Health Department talked about how the northwest Missouri area is still in the high risk category, but that with numbers going down we could move down to medium or low risk.
"That's the data that CDC looks at to determine if you're low, medium, or high. They look at a seven day period. And they look at how many new cases you've had and how many hospitalizations there were," Bradley said.
Dr. Kammerer says that if this trend continues, using the word pandemic might eventually change to something else.
"Yeah, I think it's time for us to you know, discuss the change in our language from a pandemic to an endemic. And an endemic means that you're not going to ever get rid of it completely, it's going to be at a low level in your environment forever," Dr. Kammerer said.
And Bradley explains that adding a yearly Covid-19 vaccination just like the flu shot might be an option to safely live with the virus in our normal daily lives.
"The safest way to live with it might be to kind of incorporate an annual flu shot or annual coronavirus shot just so that people can protect themselves and others," Bradley said.
Dr. Kammerer says he's hesitant to say we have actually reached herd immunity, but that looking at the recent numbers and the overall downward trend we are getting closer.