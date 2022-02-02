Recent Covid-19 data shows positive trend

While Covid-19 stays prevalent worldwide, right here in Buchanan County there seems to be trend that looks more positive.
The St. Joseph Health Department reported 105 new cases today, compared to 392 that were reported on Monday. But as St. Joseph Health Department director Debra Bradley explains, now is not the time to let your guard down.
"Currently we are still higher than where we've ever been before with our positivity rate. So we still need to be doing what we can do to try to bring those numbers down," Bradley said.
The county positivity rate has decreased to just under 26.5 percent. And Mosaic Life Care reported 57 hospitalizations on Wednesday. Even numbers like these are still far from where health officials want to be.
"It's exciting to think the numbers are dropping, we are still at a positivity rate that is higher than it's been before. So we still have a little ways to go to get this to a point where it is something that is manageable," Bradley said.
The rate of people in Buchanan County who are completing their vaccinations is more than 36 percent. Bradley says that getting vaccinated is one thing you can still do to help minimize the spread and hopefully bring these numbers down.
"Vaccines weren't necessarily made to keep you from getting sick, as it is meant to keep you from going into the hospital or dying or having severe disease. So we still believe the vaccine is doing a really good job at what it was designed to do," Bradley said.
As for what this trend might mean in the future, Bradley says we still have quite the journey to get back to the normal that everybody hopes for.
"Keep doing what we're doing and hoping that in the coming weeks and months that we get to that point where we can safely live with this virus. And then we'll have minimal impact on our daily lives and the lives of our loved ones," Bradley said.