Rollout plan for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The federal government is preparing to release millions of vaccine doses to kids 6 months to 5 years old if the FDA and CDC approve.
This as new COVID-19 cases plunge nationwide and a growing number of states ease restrictions.
New cases in the U.S. dropped nearly 70 percent in the last three weeks.
Indoor masks are no longer required in New York state starting Thursday.
But local officials can make their own rules.
Still the CDC insists most Americans should still be wearing them indoors.
“At this time we continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission, that's much of the country right now, in public indoor settings,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Some are calling on the CDC to release specific and clear guidance on how to ease restrictions.
The CDC says they are working on potentially updating their recommendation.