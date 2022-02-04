Savannah R-3 reopens on-campus COVID-19 testing for students

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah R-3 School District announced Friday that they will be reopening on-campus COVID-19 testing for students.
The district said that there are a limited number of test kits available through the partnership with Urgent Care Express and the Andrew County Health Department.
Testing will resume on Monday, February 7.
The district also said that students who have tested positive for COVID-19 may return to school after five days of exclusion if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, they are symptom-free and they receive a negative COVID-19 test result through the on-campus testing program.
Anyone who tests positive will be required to stay home for the remainder of their 10-day exposure period.
Household contacts may test at the Andrew County Health Department by appointment only beginning Tuesday, February 8th.
Anyone wishing to participate in the testing program should contact their school nurse for an appointment. For more information about testing to return to campus CLICK HERE.