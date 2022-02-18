Savannah school district updates COVID-19 guidelines

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah R-3 School District updated its COVID-19 guidelines Friday.
Masks will be optional and no longer required with a certain percentage of students on campus are out with covid.
However, masks are still federally mandated on school buses.
The district is also doing away with the covid dashboard and volunteers will be allowed with building administration approval and a negative covid test.
There are some guidelines still in effect: sick students and staff must be fever and symptom free for 48 hours.
Covid positive individuals must remain out of school for five days from symptom onset and can return once they are symptom and fever free for five days.