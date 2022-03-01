School funds released across Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Included in the budget is $1.9 billion for distribution to public schools and nearly $100 million for non-public schools.
Thursday’s bill for passage comes as a relief for local school districts across the area who already have plans in action to use the ESSER III funds.
For St. Joseph, the fund allocates over $25 million for the district–the biggest chunk leveraged towards phase 3 of the HVAC system of $20 million.
A breakdown at what the St. Joseph School District will receive:
- Close the Gap program: $3,200,000
- Attendance Interventionists & Social Workers Salary: $1,000,000
- Health Service Supplies: $100,000
- ELC Additional Site: $1,097,939
- HVAC Phase III $20,192,247
A certain percentage of the funds are to be used for students to gain back any lost education and provide mental health programs that was caused by the pandemic. The St. Joseph School District will use nearly $5,000,000 to focus on adding tutors, hiring social workers and creating jobs to aid with increasing attendance.
“You know one of the biggest problems that we struggle with here in St. Joseph is attendance," said Gabe Edgard who's in charge of the districts business and operations. "And sometimes it’s hard to reach those kids and to reach those parents with everything else that we’ve had to do. So these jobs being created will really be beneficial to us in the long run.”
Over in Gower, Mid-Buchanan R-V is already seeing an impact in their most recent hire of a licensed social worker, a position that Superintendent Jay Albright is excited about in his school district.
"She's already really providing a huge impact and we know for certain that we need to hold onto for meeting the needs of our students," said Albright. He added that the position is splitting time and payment with East Buchanan schools.
The state of Missouri allocated $723,557 to Mid-Buchanan R-V. $130,000 is going to the licensed clinical social worker position, $100,000 is for continual costs to H-VAC systems and air-purifiers, while the remaining $462,912 is added towards teachers salaries.
"It's humongous, and I'm sure most districts feel the same way," said Albright. “We knew that we wouldn’t be able to put these supports in for kids if we didn’t get those dollars. But we’re just very fortunate that we’re going to be able to put these supports in," added Edgar of SJSD.