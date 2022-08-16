SJSD discusses COVID-19 guidelines for new school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is also discussing COVID-19 protocols as we head into a new school year.
As of right now the district does not require covid vaccination, but any student that does test positive for the virus will need to stay out of school for five days.
Students can return on day six if they are fever free without use of medications.
As covid guidelines relax nationwide, the St. Joseph School District adds that they will not be doing contact tracing at this time, or quarantining students for covid exposure.
But district officials say they will do their best to notify anyone that has been in close contact.
“We want everyone to be in school and we will not be able to contact every single person. Especially in the high school setting as kids are going from class to class. If a positive student does show up, we may not be able to track every single person because we are not contact tracing. And that is per the new CDC guidelines. So we do want kids to be in school, especially if they're well,” Tammy Smith-Hinchey, Health Services Coordinator said.
The district adds that proof of a positive covid test is needed and they do ask to monitor your student if they develop any symptoms such as sore throat, fever, headache, cough, loss of taste and smell and body aches.