St. Joseph Health Department reports two new Covid deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
The health department said the deaths occurred last month and were only just reported to the department.
They were both in their 80's, one was a man, the other a woman.
The Buchanan County death total is now 255.
The department also reported 16 new cases bringing the county total to 24,836.
Mosaic Life Care continues to report minimal COVID-19 inpatients. A stat that has gone unchanged since March 17.