St. Joseph Health Department reports two new Covid deaths

City of St. Joseph Health Department COVID-19 update 3-24-22

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. 

The health department said the deaths occurred last month and were only just reported to the department.

They were both in their 80's, one was a man, the other a woman. 

The Buchanan County death total is now 255.

The department also reported 16 new cases bringing the county total to 24,836.

Mosaic Life Care continues to report minimal COVID-19 inpatients. A stat that has gone unchanged since March 17. 

