St. Joseph School District may lose out on millions of dollars worth of covid funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is waiting to receive $25.24 million in covid-relief money from the state, and they might not get it.
According to The School Superintendents Association (AASA), they say Missouri is the only state in the country that is yet to receive the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds for K-12 schools.
Missouri has until March 24 to approve spending of $2 billion of ESSER III funds effecting 550 school districts. If the money is not used, it will be returned to the federal government who will spread the money out across other states to use.
"That has an impact on our 'Close the GAP' plan. That has an impact on multiple hiring's that we're looking to do with those dollars," said Doug Van Zyl, the superintendent of the St. Joseph School District. "It impacts our teaching staff, or ability to do with those dollars." “They have to be used for things that benefit our students–that were missing classes because of COVID and the shutdown that we had.
The Missouri Legislature has not given approval to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to distribute the $2 billion in funding.
Van Zyl said superintendents around the region met this morning to discuss updates on the funds, reporting back with mixed reviews being trickled down from Missouri Legislatures.
"They didn't give us a specific timeline but they're some people that said, 'oh, don't worry about it, We'll get it done.' and there's other people that say, 'it's really just being a political football. That it's being something that's being just held onto until certain people in Jeff City get what they want, and then they'll be willing to move it forward,'" said Van Zyl.
The district has multiple plans in place already involving the funds, but can't put into action until the money is freed up.
"You're pushing a timeline when you're talking about possible construction issues for certain school districts or utilizing those dollars for staffing," Van Zyl explained. "You push into next fall, we'll already be through the hiring season and we won't have the ability to try to attract and retain people to fill some of those positions that we may be able to utilize.
Superintendents across the state worried about the impact this may have on millions of students for years to come.
"The challenge is, it does have an impact on us, our staff and other school districts. And heaven forbid they don't make the timeline and you have to turn around and send all that money back to the federal government that could have been used by local school districts to impact our staff and our students."
In a recent story with Missourinet, the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to Missouri about the delay saying, "the delay in awarding this money to districts in Missouri raises significant concerns. Because of the unnecessary uncertainty is creating for districts across the state and because it is hindering their ability to confidently plan for how to use these funds to address the needs of students."