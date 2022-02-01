State-operated COVID-19 testing events canceled due to winter weather

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Tuesday that all state-operated drive-through COVID-19 testing events for February 2 and 3 are canceled.
The cancellation was announced for worker safety and logistical reasons as a winter storm is forecasted to affect most of the state for the next two days.
DHSS says before heading to any scheduled event, to check the event's status at health.mo.gov/communitytest. This site is continually updated with the latest information.