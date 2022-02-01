 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

State-operated COVID-19 testing events canceled due to winter weather

State PCR covid testing

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Tuesday that all state-operated drive-through COVID-19 testing events for February 2 and 3 are canceled. 

The cancellation was announced for worker safety and logistical reasons as a winter storm is forecasted to affect most of the state for the next two days.

DHSS says before heading to any scheduled event, to check the event's status at health.mo.gov/communitytest. This site is continually updated with the latest information.