Transit system changes coming next week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's revamped transit system will make its debut next week.

Starting Monday, "Go St. Joe" will see many new changes.

The new bus system features eight fixed routes instead of 12, greatly decreasing travel and wait time.

Additionally, the overall appearance and feel of the new-and-improved system has seen some changes as well.

"Transit’s just been kind of an outdated thing and, in the last few years, we’ve added new bus stops, new benches, and new lights; we’ve got new shelters, we got new buses, and now a new name, new routes, everything new that will attract different ridership, more people, more customers, and make everything a lot more convenient,” Chance Gallagher, Interim Assistant Public Works Director said.

