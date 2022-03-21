Two new CDC studies show Covid vaccines remained highly effective during Omicron surge

Two new CDC studies show Covid vaccines remained highly effective even during the Omicron surge.
The studies released Friday shows vaccines still protected well against hospitalization, ventilation and death from COVID-19 infection.
At the peak of the Omicron variant, data showed unvaccinated adults were 12 times more likely to be hospitalized than adults who had received both vaccinations and a booster.
For the people who received three vaccine doses, including the booster, efficacy was 95 percent for the Delta variant and 94 percent for Omicron.
Research also showed a disparity among African Americans who were less likely to be vaccinated and more likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant.
The CDC says the studies show the importance of staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including a booster dose for those who are eligible.
