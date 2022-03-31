Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Buchanan County.
The health department said the deaths are from a previous month. One of the deaths was a man in his 70's, the other a woman in her 80's.
Their deaths bring the county total to 257.
Four new Covid cases were also reported on Thursday.
Currently there have been 24,863 cases in Buchanan County.
The positivity rate remained at 2.34 percent Thursday.
Mosaic Life Care continues to report less than 10 Covid inpatients.