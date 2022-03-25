Two new Covid cases reported in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported only two new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The 10-day moving average also dropped to 7.2.

Mosaic Life Care continues to report minimal COVID-19 inpatients. A stat that has gone unchanged since March 17.

According to the CDC, Buchanan County is now categorized as "Low" community level of COVID-19.

Under this level, the CDC recommends to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

The only counties in the state of Missouri that are still listed as "high" community levels are Grundy and Mercer counties.

In the "high" level, the CDC recommends to wear masks indoors in public, stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms and that additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

In the U.S., 1.65 percent of the population are still in the "high" community levels while 91.12 percent are in the "low" level.