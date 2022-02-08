Waste water shows Covid cases dropping

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New data from wastewater testing shows COVID-19 cases dropping dramatically here in Missouri.
Experts feared that omicron would be similar to delta, remaining high for weeks and that case numbers would slowly taper off.
That is not the case.
Raw data at Kansas City's Blue River facility shows the state is back to numbers seen in December and quickly dropping.
“We're gone from red to orange or whatever in terms of threat level right now and hopefully it will keep going down,” Marc Johnson, professor with University of Missouri said.
Wastewater testing helps provide the clearest trend because it is unbiased.
Samples come from everyone who uses the sewer system.
Experts continue to watch a few variants that could surge, but so far, they haven't developed into much of a threat.