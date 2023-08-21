 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 81
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Council finality on newest Library Board Members

  • Updated
  • 0

City Council vote in new Library Board Members

(St. Joseph, Mo) Following the protest lots of people entered the City Council chambers for the City Council Meeting

The August 21st Council Meeting lasted over an hour and a half with number eight on the agenda being the main focus during public comment.

Number eight on the agenda read, Mayor John Josendale nominates, Harrriet Gordon to serve as a member of the library board for a term expiring June 30, 2026; she is replacing Reverend Brian Kirk, whose term has expired.

Reverend Josh Blevins started an on-line protest against the reappointment of Kirk to the library board, this started the debate on whether or not to vote Kirk in for another term.

"My initial concerns were not to start a battle, or pick a fight. My initial concerns, were wanting to address the conservatives in our community to come to the City Council and to let our concerns be known about things that we've seen, and agendas that are out there, and to make them aware," Rev. Josh Blevins said.

The Mayor responded to the original protest concerning Kirks reappointment.

"Well, I've said it pretty open and it had no effect on me. I think it was a big mistake on his part because I don't think anybody has the right to do that or make that type of threat. But, as far as affecting me in any way. it did not,"  Mayor Josendale said.  

Mayor Josendale says, "This is a very polarizing issue."

"You have the far right, you have the far left, you have everybody that has opinions to be successful have to bring everybody back toward the middle," Mayor Josendale said. 

Mayor Josendale says" He seen almost a peace offering between both parties at the meeting and hopes that is a starting point and the community will grow from this."

