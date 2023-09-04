D&G Hosts Fundraiser for 5-Year-Old's Heart Surgery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The D&G Pub and Grub held a fundraiser on Labor day, for five year old Boston Sherwood.
Boston Sherwood was diagnosed earlier this year with a heart condition.
The fundraiser was all about having fun and raising money for Boston's surgery.
"This is important for Boston because without him getting this heart surgery he can't just be a kid anymore. We have to constantly be watching him to make sure he is not over doing it to the point were he is passing out or having fainting spells. Him getting back to being a kid is the most important so he can have fun and continue to grow up and have a childhood," Boston's step father Stephen Woodard said.
D&G hosted a silent auction and karaoke for all ages to raise money to help with Boston's expenses for his upcoming surgery.
D&G is also giving fifteen percent of food sales from the event directly to the family.
"Sing your heart out for Boston, which that's me.. that's me on it," Boston said.
Boston's surgery is scheduled for September 20th.
If you would like to donate please contact Christina from D&G at (816) 671-1141