D&G Hosts fundraiser for Boston

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The D&G Pub and Grub held a fundraiser on Labor day, for five year old Boston Sherwood.
Boston Sherwood was diagnosed earlier this year with a heart condition.
Tonight was all about having fun and raising money for Boston's surgery.
"This is important for Boston because without him getting this heart surgery he cant just be a kid anymore. We have to constantly watching him to make sure he is not over doing it to the point were he is passing out of having fainting spells. Him getting to be able to be back to being a kid is the most important so he can have fun and continue to grow up and have a childhood," Step Father Stephen Woodard said.
D&G hosted a silent auction and karaoke for all ages in hopes to raise money to help with Bostons expenses for his up coming surgery. G&G is also giving fifteen percent of food sales at this event.
"what does your shirt say? Sing your heart out for Boston. Can you say that?" Reporter Rusty Summers asks.
"Sing your heart out for Boston, which that's me.. that's me on it," Boston said.
Boston's surgery is scheduled for September 20th. If you would like to donate please contact Christina at the D&G at (816) 671-1141