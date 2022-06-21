Family, community grieve loss of former mayor

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Buchanan County through 1000 PM CDT... At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Agency, or 8 miles south of Elwood, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... St. Joseph, Agency, De Kalb and Faucett. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 32 and 45. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 3. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Missouri. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH