Family, community grieve loss of former mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
THE COMMUNITY HAS LOST A GREAT LEADER .
FORMER MAYOR LARRY STOBBS, PASSED AWAY MONDAY, AT THE AGE OF 84.
HE SERVED AS THE MAYOR OF ST. JOSEPH FROM 1994-2002.
HIS DAUGHTER, CHRIS SCHMITTER, SHARED WITH US HIS LIFE THROUGH HER WORDS....
KQ2'S DANIELLE SOXY EXPLAINS...
LARRY STOBBS WAS A MAN WHO DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO SERVING THE COMMUNITY.
AND AFTER 84 YEARS OF LIVING, HIS LEGACY IN ST. JOSEPH IS NOW BEING REMEMBERED.
SOT: Chris Schmitter, Larry Stobbs' Daughter "Growing up, my dad was 10 feet tall and bulletproof."
STOBBS BEGAN HIS CAREER AT THE HIGHWAY PATROL,
WORKING THERE 31 YEARS BEFORE BECOMING MAYOR OF ST. JOSEPH....
WHERE HE CONTINUED TO SERVE AND GIVEBACK TO THE PEOPLE...
SOT: Chris Schmitter, Larry Stobbs' Daughter "My dad never did anything halfway. He loved to tell a good story. He loved to participate in as many community activities."//"He chose things in the community to participate in, that helped embrace St. Joe as a community."
SOT: Richard Demareset, Community Member "He was just the kind of guy you can feel very at ease with."
WHILE WORKING AT A LOCAL CHURCH, DEMAREST REMEMBERS WHEN STOBBS ATTENDED AN EVENT TO END RACISM AT THE YWCA. JUST ONE OF MANY ATTRIBUTES STOBBS PARTICIPATED IN TO IMPROVE ST. JOE.
SOT: Richard Demarest, Community Member "In St. Joseph, he's probably one of the best cheerleaders in the city of St. Joseph ever had to be quite honest about it, because he, he promoted St. Joe. He wanted the very best of St. Joseph."
SOT: Mayor John Josendale, St. Joseph "Larry was very much a people person. He loved talking to the people. He loved the community. He was known for his pledge to take the parking meters out, and he did it. I mean, it's he was just somebody that the city came first."
HIS DAUGHTER CHRIS SCHMITTER SAID HE STARTED A ST. JOSEPH TRADITION...
LIGHTING UP KRUG PARK AT CHRISTMAS TIME AND PASSING OUT CHERRY MASH AT THE END...
EVENTUALLY CONNECTING THE ENTIRE CITY DURING THE HOLIDAYS
SOT: Chris Schmitter, Larry Stobbs' Daughter "If you go down St. Joe Avenue, you can actually see some houses decorated Christmas trying to connect the two parts of town because my dad never believed there was a north end or a south end. It was all just St. Joe."
AND ST. JOE WILL CARRY ON HIS LEGACY FOREVER...
SOT: Chris Schmitter, Larry Stobbs' Daughter "You know, as mayor, his name is on some bronze plaques outside the Missouri theater and a couple of other businesses here in town that got rehab and stuff. So I know as I walked down the streets and see these things that I'll have a friendly reminder that dad's not very far away."
THE ST. JOSEPH FLAGS ACROSS THE CITY ARE SET TO HALF-MAST UNTIL FRIDAY AT SUNSET TO HONOR HIS LIFE AND CAREER.
SOT: Mayor John Josendale, St. Joseph "He never felt like it was just for him. He wanted to do it for other people. That's one of the things I think that was so endearing to Larry was the fact that if you asked him for time to talk, he always had time to talk to you. He always had time to listen to what you had to say. And and if he could, he would help you."
SOT: Mayor John Josendale, St. Joseph " I think when you talk about the different people that have served as mayor, I would tell you, first of all, to be the mayor to, for me, it's been a very humbling thing. It's when you realize that you put yourself out there and you put your name out there to serve the people. And that was just something that was in Larry's blood. I mean, he felt it. And, and every day, I mean, even as he got older and, and wasn't able to be as activated as he had been in the past. He still thought about the community."
SOT: Mayor John Josendale, St. Joseph "On on behalf of the city and as the representative of the city, I would say that here's an individual that gave so much whether it be through serving in the role of mayor, whether it be through the community activities, the optimist, I mean, he was involved in the starting of the Christmas tradition of going through Croke Park. And with the optimist, he would always be there to hand out the cherry mash, because anybody that goes through the optimistic credit or through the credit Park Christmas, it's the cherry mash at the end everybody wants to get but you know, he was so involved in that he was involved. You know, as a as a state trooper, he always had the importance of safety behind him."//
SOT: Mayor John Josendale, St. Joseph "I would say thank you for all that he did for the community for the people. And the fact that he always kept the people in the community first in his thoughts. It was his family. It was the community was St. Joe and that's what he talked about."