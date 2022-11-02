Brainstorming with Jade Steffens

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING... Well above normal temperatures and very gusty south winds combined with very dry fuels and grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity is expected to drop into the 40 to 50 percent range with south winds gusting up to 35 mph. Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should be avoided. Conditions should improve after 1am as winds decrease and relative humidity rises.