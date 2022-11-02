Brainstorming with Jade Steffens

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Well above normal temperatures and very gusty south winds
combined with very dry fuels and grasses will result in elevated
fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity is expected to
drop into the 40 to 50 percent range with south winds gusting up
to 35 mph.
Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of
control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating
machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should
be avoided. Conditions should improve after 1am as winds decrease
and relative humidity rises.