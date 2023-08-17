 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
105 to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

First Student's New Monitoring System

  • Updated
  • 0
First Student's New Monitoring System

First Student monitoring system

St. Joseph, MO; The First Student bus company has a new monitoring system that allows parents to keep track of their children's bus route.

The new GPS tracking system has been implemented so parents can see where their children are located while they are riding the bus to and from school.

Mark Alexander the Senior Location Manger for First Student tells KQ2 what parents can expect out of the new system. 

"We've got a new app that's going out, it's called First View. It's two parts, there's one for the district, there's also one for the parents to be able to use. What they're able to do is they download this app, they set up their account, enter in some specific information, regarding what school, so forth, school district, things of that nature.

Alexander continues "And there's also a code that they'll get, but they'll have to get that code from the school district. When they get that code, that'll get everything set up and they'll be able to track the bus that their child is riding on," 

This is the first year that the tracking system will be used in St. Joseph, but First Student has already been utilizing the app across the country.

Alexander further explains, "they could even set up a geofence around there. so it'll let them know, hey, the buses, you know, two minutes away. so if there's inclement weather, or something like that, or it's raining out, you know, don't want kids standing out there for five or 10 minutes at waiting in the rain. You know, they can see when the bus is going to be in a couple of minutes and get out to the bus stop.

Alexander wraps up by saying, "Also to we're able to communicate directly to parents on specific routes, in the event, let's say we have to change up a bus number for whatever the reason, we can send out to the parents let them know, hey, bus 15 is not going to be there today. Bus 17 is running in its place today. So, look for that bus." 

Parents will receive information about the tracking system via the school district. 

The informational documents will detail how to download and use the app, these documents will be sent home with kids in the first few weeks of the new school year. 

