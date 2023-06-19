 Skip to main content
Hayley Leach crowned Miss Missouri 2023

Hayley Leach receives her crown and sash as she is announced as Miss Missouri 2023. Leach will head to Miss America in December of this year.

(MEXICO, Mo.) Saturday concluded the Miss Missouri scholarship competition in Mexico, Missouri. 24-year-old Hayley Leach was crowned Miss Missouri 2023.

Originally from Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Leach studies law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis and held the local title of 'Miss Southern Missouri.'

Her Community Service Initiative is titled 'See the Able, Not the Label,' which focuses on Autism Awareness and Acceptance.

Walking away this weekend with thousands in scholarship money to apply towards college, Hayley will be representing Missouri at the Miss America competition later this year.

To follow Hayley's year of service as Miss Missouri 2023, click here.

