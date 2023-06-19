Hayley Leach crowned Miss Missouri 2023

(MEXICO, Mo.) Saturday concluded the Miss Missouri scholarship competition in Mexico, Missouri. 24-year-old Hayley Leach was crowned Miss Missouri 2023.
Originally from Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Leach studies law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis and held the local title of 'Miss Southern Missouri.'
Her Community Service Initiative is titled 'See the Able, Not the Label,' which focuses on Autism Awareness and Acceptance.
Walking away this weekend with thousands in scholarship money to apply towards college, Hayley will be representing Missouri at the Miss America competition later this year.
