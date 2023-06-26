Bartlett Center Immunization Clinic

St. Joseph, MO; The City of St. Joseph is holding an immunization clinic on Wednesday June 28th from 3 pm to 5 pm. Vaccines will be available for children and youth from four to 18.
The City of St. Joseph urges parents and guardians to bring the child's vaccination records and health insurance to the clinic.
To save time, if your child is insured through Medicare or Medicaid, or doesn't have insurance go to https://signsafe.it/CitofStJosephHealthDepartment/ImmunizationConsentandHistory_1CN
If your child is insured through a private insurance (not Medicare or Medicaid), use this link to sign up the code for the clinic is MO23205. https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration