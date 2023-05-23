Bluegrass band The Punches to take the stage at Sam A. Baker State Park May 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 23, 2023 – Enjoy an entertaining concert of great music and fun company from The Punches at Sam A. Baker State Park. Sponsored by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and is free and open to the public.

The Punches are a family musical group nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, calling Fredericktown, Missouri, home. Mom and dad, as well as their twin girls, Brooke and Emily, all play instruments and sing. The two sons, Graham and Owen, are each married and perform with the family on occasion. The Punch family has been performing nationwide at churches, festivals, fairs and other venues since 2009. Additionally, they’ve been featured weekly on "Great American Gospel" and "Great American Bluegrass" on over 200 stations across America.

The Punches are fun and uplifting, and their performance is strong and encouraging. Everyone loves families and the mere feat of these four traveling and performing together is powerful to witness. You’re sure to love The Punches.

The concert will be held at the park amphitheater, located behind the visitor center. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information, call 573-856-4411. Sam A. Baker State Park is located at 5580 State Highway 143 about 4 miles north of Patterson.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.