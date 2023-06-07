Community Blood Center Blood Drive

St. Joseph, MO; The Community Blood Center is holding a blood drive at East Hills Shopping Center on Friday, July 7th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who registers to donate will receive a free Royals hat.
According to The Red Cross, every two seconds in America someone is in need of blood, whether that be for accidents, treatments, chronic illnesses, or surgeries.
For more information on donating go to MY Landing Page | Save a Life Now.
For more information about the blood supply in our country go to Facts About Blood Supply In The U.S. | Red Cross Blood Services.