Donate Joy with Every Cup: Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day Returns on May 23rd

ST. JOSEPH, MO (May 18, 2023) – As temperatures rise, Dunkin’ is giving guests an extra reason for getting their iced coffee fix this May! America’s favorite coffee chain today announced the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day this Tuesday, May 23. On this special day, guests can make their coffee run count, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, created to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, is dedicated to making a difference. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going towards local children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help these hospitals expand their impact, bolstered by the support of the Foundation.

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23 will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America’s hardest working iced coffee!”

In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country. These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. Funds also supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists and more.

As the brand counts down to Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, fans can tune into the Dunkin’ newsroom to learn about the impact of past on local communities.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country thanks to the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.