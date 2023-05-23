Learn about Native Missouri in the early 1800s at Watkins Mill State Park May 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 23, 2023 – Join Missouri author Michael Dickey at Watkins Mill State Park from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, as he demonstrates the unique qualities and characteristics of Native American tribes and summarizes the groups' impacts on Missouri history. Dickey will explain what happened to these tribes and remind us that they are still with us and not museum pieces.

Dickey will use Spanish and American records to explain the cultural tension and rapid changes that characterized Euro-American relations with the Osage, Missouria, Kansa, Ioway, Sac and Fox, Kickapoo, Shawnee, Lenape and Illini nations in the Missouri region from 1803 to the final extinguishment of Native American titles in 1836.

The presentation is sponsored by the Missouri Speakers Bureau. The Missouri Speakers Bureau is jointly organized and managed by Missouri Humanities and the State Historical Society of Missouri.

Watkins Mill State Park is located at 26600 Park Road N in Lawson. For more information, call 816-580-3387.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.